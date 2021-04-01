KARACHI INDUSTRIALISTS PIN HOPES WITH NEW FINANCE MINISTER

KARACHI , April 01 : Abdul Hadi, President, SITE Association of Industry, has welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to appoint Hammad Azhar as new Finance Minister. He stated that the business & industrial community is confident that the new Finance Minister would be able to bring the economy of the country out of the current challenges and play his due role in the economic revival of the country. He also appreciated the cut in petroleum prices and stressed that the benefits of dollar depreciation must reach common people.

In a statement, President SITE further said that the corona pandemic has severely hurt different sectors of the economy, particularly the local business & industry and the government must play its role to fully restore the business & industrial activities to save them from disaster.

Drawing attention of the new Finance Minister Hammad Azhar towards the issues presently being faced by the industries, Abdul Hadi said that the industries are continuously confronting the issues of hike in the price of electricity & gas, power failure issues and closure of gas of their power plants. Under the circumstances, it has become very difficult for them to ship export orders on time. Abdul Hadi suggested that the new Finance Minister should consult the business community to devise his strategy to take the country’s economy out of crisis and provide a conducive environment for doing business in the country so as to produce more avenues for employment and export promotion which will lead to economic development.