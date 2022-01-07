Jordan condemns Israel for new Jerusalem construction

Jordan‘s foreign minister on Friday condemned Israel for approving thousands of housing construction in the occupied West Bank and considered it a “flagrant violation of international law and undermining the foundations of peace.”

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Haitham Abu al-Foul said the kingdom condemns Israeli authorities’ approval of building 3,557 new settlement units in Palestine, and considers it a “flagrant violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

Abu al-Foul stressed that the settlement policy is “illegal, rejected and condemned.”

The Israeli step “is unilateral and represents a violation of international law and undermines the foundations of peace and the possibilities of achieving a comprehensive and just peace on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.”

On Wednesday, Israeli Channel 7 reported that “the local planning and housing committee of the city of Jerusalem has approved five new settlement plans, according to which 3,557 housing units will be built in the occupied city.”

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as “occupied territories” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.