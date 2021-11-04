Jokowi taps Andika as sole candidate for TNI commander

JAKARTA, NOV 4: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has proposed that Indonesian Army chief of staff Gen. Andika Perkasa should succeed Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto as Indonesian Military (TNI) commander, as the latter enters retirement age on Nov. 8.

The nomination was confirmed in a presidential letter sent to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, quashing all speculation that a candidate from the Navy (TNI-AL) might take over the reins of the nation’s armed forces.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Puan Maharani confirmed that the Jokowi administration had submitted a letter seeking the House’s approval to make Andika the next military commander.