Govt efforts to establish PMDA rejected

KARACHI, AUG 16 /DNA/ – The joint committee of media organizations comprising All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) have unanimously rejected Govt. efforts to establish PMDA.

The recently circulated Minutes of the meeting between Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and these organizations are misleading and have been purposefully distorted to give the impression that there was no serious objection to PMDA.

All representatives were unanimous in rejecting The PMDA draft . The ministry is continuously trying to give the impression that sections of the media fraternity are supporting the ministry on this draconian attempt to muzzle the press. This should be stopped immediately.

The joint committee is planning to call all human rights groups, bar associations, members of parliament and other sections of civil society to join hands in stopping this outrageous move by the present Govt. to put further curbs on media.