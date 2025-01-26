JI announces nationwide protest on January 31

Jamaat-e-Islami announces nationwide protest on Jan 31 over IPP issue and lawmakers’ salary hike.

Nazir Siyal

Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced a nationwide protest on January 31 over the issue of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

During a press conference in Karachi, JI chef Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, stated that protests would be held simultaneously across the country on January 31. He questioned why the public had not received any relief if the IPPs were benefiting from the agreements.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has rejected the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), calling for a reconsideration of the ordinance.

JI Pakistan Emir, Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman, stated that the government has introduced the PECA ordinance, which they do not accept. He noted that similar ordinances were brought by the PML-N in 2016 and later during the PTI government.

He added that the PECA ordinance was previously introduced through the Punjab government, and during the PTI regime, several journalists were forcibly abducted, with selective journalists being used to make narratives.

He emphasised that while fake news must be eradicated, this should not come at the expense of press freedom.

Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman further criticised the lack of consultation on the PECA ordinance, expressing solidarity with journalists and calling for the development of a code of conduct that does not infringe upon freedoms.

The JI leader also highlighted the situation in Gaza, stating that while the region has been turned into rubble, the Palestinian people have remained resilient, and Israel has faced defeat in Gaza.

He added that the government claimed negotiations had been completed with 17 IPPs, but Jamaat-e-Islami has been the voice of the people in addressing their concerns. The party also rejected the increase in lawmakers’ salaries.

Reaffirming the party’s stance, he pointed out that parliamentary salaries had been raised by 140%, while Jamaat-e-Islami continues to work for the Palestinian cause.

He emphasised that Pakistan must take a proactive role in the restoration of Gaza.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also remarked that the government must act swiftly in the current geopolitical situation and exert pressure on Arab countries and others to refrain from recognizing Israel.

Earlier on January 14, the federal cabinet gave go-ahead to revise the agreements with 14 Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and approved merger of the Aviation Division with the defence ministry and the narcotics control ministry with the interior ministry, as part of the government’s austerity drive.

The cabinet met here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz hailed the process of renegotiations on the power purchase agreements with IPPs, saying that it would result in big saving to the national exchequer.

The cabinet approved the Power Division’s recommendation to revise the agreements negotiated settlement with 14 IPPs aimed at reducing electricity costs and saving of Rs1.4 trillion for the national exchequer.

After discussion with the 14 IPPs, under the negotiated settlement agreements, the cabinet approved the recommendation for reduction of Rs802 billion in terms of profit and cost of those IPPs. An amount of Rs35 billion in excess profits from previous years would also be deducted from these IPPs.