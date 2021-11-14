Sunday, November 14, 2021
Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with EU, NATO and WTO officials

| November 14, 2021

BAKU, NOV 14: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Brussels on a working visit. During the visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership countries. 

At the same time, the Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with officials of the EU, NATO and the World Customs Organization.

