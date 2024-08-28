Jeddah to host Pakistan Investment Summit in Nov 2024

Jeddah Consul General Khalid Majeed will fully participate in the second Pakistan Investment Summit and Smart Expo in Jeddah on November 2.

It is very important to hold a conference and expo between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Commercial Consul Sadia Khan

The business community associated with tourism, minerals, medical, civil aviation industry, construction materials and other sectors will participate in large numbers in the exhibition, Khurshid Barlas.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 28 /DNA/ – Founder Chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas and Fahad Barlas Convener Exhibition met Consul General Khalid Majeed and Commercial Consul Madam Sadia Khan at Pakistan Consulate Jeddah.

In the meeting, Chairman Khurshid Barlas gave a detailed briefing to Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majeed and Madam Sadia Khan Commercial Consul about the arrangements for the second Pakistan Investment Summit and Smart Expo on November 2, 2024 at Jeddah Hilton Hotel.

A large number of different business community related to tourism, minerals, medical, civil aviation industry, construction material, private developer, education and other sectors will participate in the exhibition. Consul General Khalid Majeed inaugurated the first Pakistan Investment Summit and Smart Expo in Jeddah. Appreciated the organization and assured Khurshid Barlas that he will also be a part of this conference and support you fully and we stand by your side. Your efforts to increase the country’s economy are commendable.

It is very important to hold a conference and expo between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it will strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries and strengthen the economy. on this occasion the Chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas presented the invitation letter to Consul General Khalid Majeed for the exhibition and Madam Sadia Khan, Commercial Consul Fahad Barlas, Convener Exhibition and Marketing Director of Jeddah Vision for Expo and Conference, Najdi Bakhsh were also present.