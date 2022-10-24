JCP recommends three names for SC judgeship

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (DNA): The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on

Monday approved three names of high court judges for the judgeship of

the Supreme Court.

The commission’s meeting chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar

Ata Bandial was held here in Islamabad on Monday.

In the meeting, the name of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice

(CJ) Athar Minallah, Lahore High Court’s judge Justice Shahid Waheed,

and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi were unanimously approved.

While the JCP sitting did not make any consensus on the name of Justice

Shafi Siddiqui of the Sindh High Court so his recommendation has been

postponed.

The Commission has sent the recommendations to the Parliamentary

Committee for final approval. The report said that the names of three

judges were recommended in the ratio of five to four.

As per the report, the names of Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan

Azhar Rizvi were approved by a majority vote and the name of Justice

Athar Minallah was unanimously approved.

The meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) was held today

(Monday) to elevate the high court judges to the Supreme Court under the

shadows of the strike call given by the Pakistan Bar Council and Sindh

Bar Council.

Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial presided over

the meeting. The meeting considered the nomination of four judges for

their elevation to the apex court.

The names of judges who have been recommended for the elevation by Chief

Justice of Pakistan Bandial include Islamabad High Court Chief Justice

Athar Minallah, Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Syed

Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shafi Siddiqui of the Sindh High Court.

It is worth mentioning that the legal fraternity including Pakistan Bar

Council and Sindh Bar Council, and Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez

Isa have expressed their reservations over the nominations of the high

court judges.

The PCB and SBC have resented the CJP’s decision who has nominated

junior judges of the high courts for their elevation to the apex court.

Both the bars have given a strike call.

The lawyers in Karachi shut the doors of main building of the Sindh High

Court today in protest.

In his letter to the CJP a couple of days ago, Justice Isa also

requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial to withdraw the names of

three junior judges who have been rejected by the Judicial Commission of

Pakistan (JCP) in its last meeting of July 28.

It is to be noted that Justice Qazi Faiz Essa and Justice Mansoor Ali

Shah voted against the appointment of Justice Shahid and Justice Hassan

Azhar to the Supreme Court. Representative of the Pakistan Bar Council

Justice Sardar Tariq also voted against the elevation of the two judges.