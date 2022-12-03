Jazz music night at the Swiss embassy

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner organized a JAZZ music night at his residence. Renowned artist from Switzerland had flown all the way from Switzerland to perform in Pakistan.

The trio consisted of clarinent, guitar and bass and presented different styles of jazz including swing, blues bossa nova and many more.

The musicians will perform at the PNCA and then in Lahore as well. (More coverage in the coming issue of Centreline magaizine).-DNA