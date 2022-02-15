Javed Iqbal chairs Executive Board Meeting of NAB

Islamabad, Feb 15 /DNA/ – The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) was held at NAB Headquarters under the chairmanship of Honourable Justice Javed Iqbal. Zahir Shah Deputy Chairman NAB,Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Masood Alam Khan, Director General, Operations Division NAB and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting. It is years long prescribed policy of NAB to inform the people about the details of decisions taken in the EBM. NAB does not want to hurt anyone as all inquiries, investigations were initiated on alleged allegations which are not final. NAB is a human friendly organisation.NAB only decides to go ahead with after knowing the point of view of the accused So that all the requirements of justice are met.

The EBM authorised filing of two references against various persons. The meeting of the Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau approved the filing of references against the officers / officials of the Federal Board of Revenue and others. Alleged accused persons had allegedly illegally awarded contract a foreign company by misusing their power and caused loss of 11.125 million to the national exchequer.The EBM authorised filing of reference against Rana Muhammad Afzal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, Multan and others.The accused persons are alleged for corruption and provision of gratification. The EBM has authorized conducting six investigations against various persons. EBM authorised conducting of investigation against included Barjees Tahir, member National Assembly, Saleem Goraya contractor and others, management of Geo Master (PVT) Limited and others,messers Geo Master Enterprises, Messers Geo Master inter national,Limited and others.Another investigation will be conducted against various personalities included the management of EOBI, officers of Bank of Punjab and others, Gul Hassan Channa,Abdul Razzaq Qureshi, former secretaries Revenue,Stamps and Evacuee Properties , Govt. of Sindh and others, officers/officials of Bannu Sugar Mills, Limited and others, Shabbir Ahmed,Naqibullah, Developers of Jan Town Kuchlak and inquiries against Mega City, Kuchlak and others.The EBM authorised referring the inquiry against Pakistan Petroleum Limited to relevant department for further proceedings as per law.The EBM authorised closing of investigation against Jan Muhammad Jamali, Speaker Provincial Assembly, Balochistan and others as per law.National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases especially money laundering,fake account, asset beyond means, illegal housing societies, Modaraba and eradication of corruption is the top priority of NAB.National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has convicted as many as 1,405 persons for their corruptions during the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal. NAB has summoned big fish in last over four years. No one can even dare summoning these untouchables.NAB had recovered Rs. 539 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly during last four years.NAB is the only organisation which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to oversee China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects being completed in Pakistan. This is honour for NAB.NAB is focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).He is also the Chairman of NAB SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.Well reputed national and international Organisations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption.According to Gillani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence in NAB, the statement adedd.The Chairman NAB said that NAB has recovered Rs. 821 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements since its inception which is a record achievement.