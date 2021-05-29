Saturday, May 29, 2021
Main Menu

Japanese Museum commemorates 4000-year old Balochistan’s Kulli Culture

| May 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (DNA): By designing a themed tote-bag, the Ancient Orient Museum of Tokyo commemorates Kulli culture that flourished 2200 BC to 2000 BC in Baluchistan.

Featuring a cheetah-like feline, a continuous pattern of goats, and linden tree leaves, an image of the bag has been shared by the Museum on its social media page.

“This is a tote-bag printed with a diagram of Kulli style pottery excavated in the Baluchistan Pakistan. This bag, a product of The Ancient Orient Museum, Tokyo features a cheetah-like feline, a continuous pattern of goats, and linden tree leaves,” says a Twitter handle.

The Kulli culture enjoyed prosperity between 2200 BC and 2000 BC. The bag is also being marketed by the Museum for sale costing Japanese Yen 1650 through its website.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Indonesia frees Iran-flagged tanker after 4 months

JAKARTA, MAY 29 – Indonesian authorities said Saturday that two oil tankers — the Iranian-flagged MTRead More

PEDAL FOR A GREEN FUTURE: DIPLOMATIC CYCLING 2021

Zahra Ali Khan Qazalbash                              Cycling as a mode of conveyance is a low-cost, health-improving wayRead More

Comments are Closed