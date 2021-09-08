Japanese ambassador, Vice Chairman IMC meet PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 8 (DNA) – MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan and Shinji Yanagi, Vice Chairman, Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) called on H.E. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.

During the meeting the IMC declared their tremendous over 100 million US Dollars investment plan to locally produce state-of-the-art hybrid technology vehicles in Pakistan by the end of 2023.

The Embassy of Japan is strongly confident that the decision will bring the economic ties between Japan and Pakistan to the next level, welcomes the decision as a symbolic milestone forwarding the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 2022.

Ambassador Matsuda hopes that the Japanese auto technology will play a key role to realize new Pakistani automobile development plan.

The Embassy of Japan also pledges to continue to make its maximum effort to create supportive business environment for Japanese businesses here in Pakistan in corporation with the Government of Pakistan.