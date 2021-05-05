Jailed Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Indian custody in Jammu

SRINAGAR, MAY 05 (DNA) – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai has died on Wednesday in Indian custody in Jammu after a brief illness.

Booked under draconian Public Safety Act, 80 years old Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020 shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. His condition deteriorated in jail, but was not given timely access to doctor and was only shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died.

It is widely amongst the local Kashmiris that the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader was poisoned by the occupational authorities in jail. Relatives of other Kashmiri detainees have also expressed apprehensions that they are being poisoned, the report revealed.

Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai who was admitted at GMC in Jammu on Tuesday after his health started deteriorating at Kot Bhalwal jail, where he was facing detention under Public Safety Act (PSA). He breathed his last this afternoon.

In July 2020 the illustrious Kashmir freedom struggle leader Ashraf Sehrai was arrested by Indian occupational forces from his residence in occupied Srinagar and was lodged at Udhampur Jail.

Ashraf Sehrai was elected as the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, which was previously headed by the world-fame distinguished elderly Kashmir freedom struggle supremo Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Booked under the draconian Public Safety Act, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020 shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. His condition deteriorated in the jail and he was shifted, on Tuesday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai. “He dedicated his life for Kashmir’s self-determination. Many more Kashmiri leaders are at risk in IIOJK. It is India’s responsibility to release all those detained on political grounds to create cond

He all along his life worked as a lieutenant of Syed Ali Gilani, and was a member of Jamaat-e-Islami in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a hardcore freedom fighter and had allowed his son Junaid Sehrai to join the ranks of armed struggle. Junaid was martyred on May 19, 2020 in Srinagar.

Mehbooba Mufti, President Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party in her condolence message said “like him, countless political prisoners and other detainees from J&K continue to be jailed purely for their ideologies & thought process.”

“In today’s India one pays a price with his life for dissent.” “The least GOI [Government of India] can do in such dangerous circumstances is to immediately release these detainees on parole so that they return home to their families.

Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNF) here on Wednesday expressed its deep sense of shock and grief over the death of Muhammad Ashraf Sahraie.

JKNF central vice chairman and senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani said in his condolence statement issued here on Wednesday that the distinguished seasoned Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai was a visionary and ideologically strong political leader. “He never compromised on his principles”, he said and added that his death has caused a tremendous loss of the Kashmir freedom struggle”,

Wani said that his mission will be accomplished till the Kashmir freedom struggle reached its logical end. The JKNF leader called for the early release of all Kashmiri political leaders languishing arbitrarily in different Indian as well as IIOJK jails and were being deprived of proper medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, in protest against the death of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in mysterious conditions in jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. He appealed to the freedom-loving people to fully participate in the protest strike against the custodial killing of the senior Hurriyat leader. = DNA

