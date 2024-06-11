IV Samarkand Forum on Human Rights to Address Climate Change Impact

SAMARKAND, JUN 11 /DNA/ – This is the name of the next topic of the IV Samarkand Forum on Human Rights, a traditional international conference to be held in our country on June 13-14, 2024. It is planned to hold three plenary meetings offline and online within the framework of the forum.

The main goal of this year’s Samarkand forum is to discuss issues related to the impact of climate change on human rights on a broad scale and on the basis of information analysis. In addition to gaining the necessary knowledge in this field, the participants of the international conference will have the opportunity to exchange experience and get acquainted with the best practices within the international community.

The Forum will focus on developing concrete recommendations and solutions to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change on human rights. The discussion is expected to serve as a forum for experts from various fields to develop effective strategies and approaches that help to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and protect the rights of all people in a changing climate.

National organizers of the forum are the National Human Rights Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as the “Strategy of Development” center.

Our international partners are the United Nations team in Uzbekistan. Among our international partners, in particular, the Office of the Permanent Coordinator of the United Nations in Uzbekistan, the Regional Office of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia, the Office of the United Nations Development Program in Uzbekistan, the Office of the Coordinator of Projects in Uzbekistan of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as Friedrich Ebert and Konrad Adenauer funds have representative offices in our country.

200 experts are scheduled to participate in the forum. In particular, national and foreign experts, climate specialists, officials of state organizations dealing with climate change issues, civil society institutions, mass media, scientific research centers, companies, business circles and representatives of international organizations were invited.