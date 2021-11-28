Italian coastguard saves 240 migrants, including newborn

The Italian coastguard has rescued more than 240 migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, authorities said on Sunday. A patrol boat off the Calabrian coast had taken the people on board overnight.

Among those saved were 40 minors and a newborn baby, according to the coastguard. The infant had been born on the fishing boat earlier in the day.

A merchant ship and a vessel belonging to the EU border protection agency Frontex were also involved in the rescue.

The operation, which was complicated by poor weather conditions, lasted over 16 hours.