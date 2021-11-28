Italian coastguard saves 240 migrants, including newborn
The Italian coastguard has rescued more than 240 migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, authorities said on Sunday. A patrol boat off the Calabrian coast had taken the people on board overnight.
Among those saved were 40 minors and a newborn baby, according to the coastguard. The infant had been born on the fishing boat earlier in the day.
A merchant ship and a vessel belonging to the EU border protection agency Frontex were also involved in the rescue.
The operation, which was complicated by poor weather conditions, lasted over 16 hours.
Related News
Italian coastguard saves 240 migrants, including newborn
The Italian coastguard has rescued more than 240 migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea,Read More
27 Russian more diplomats due to leave U.S. in January – ambassador
MOSCOW, NOV 28: Russia‘s ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families wereRead More
Comments are Closed