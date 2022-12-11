It won’t damage ‘gang of thieves’ if Pakistan defaults: Imran Khan

LAHORE, DEC 11: Lashing out at the coalition government, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that it will not damage the interest of the “gang of thieves” in the country if it defaults.

Addressing a press conference Sunday, Khan said the “gang of thieves” has properties in foreign countries worth billions of dollars, hence they do not care about the economic collapse of the country.

He added that the US dollar will further shoot up and there would be no foreign investment “if Pakistan defaults”.

“A group of thieves has been imposed on us,” the deposed premier said, adding that the gang has been stealing national wealth for the past 30 years.

He added that they were laundering the looted money abroad via hundi and hawala. People came to know how the Sharif family was laundering the looted money when the Hudaibia Paper Mills case surfaced, Khan added. The Sharif family’s “front man” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and revealed the details about the money laundering.