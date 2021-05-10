“Israel’s violence may be part of plan to occupy East Jerusalem”

BRUSSELS – Israel’s ongoing aggression could be part of its plans to occupy all of East Jerusalem, the foreign minister of Luxembourg warned on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Jean Asselborn said he was “extremely concerned” over recent developments and the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

His comments came as Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians, wounding hundreds, including women and children.

Asselborn said he was afraid the violence could be a prelude to Israeli plans to occupy all of East Jerusalem.

“There is fear that Israel may occupy all of East Jerusalem and evict all Palestinians,” he said.

He urged the Arab world and the West, particularly the US and European powers, to react to Israel’s plans in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We have to put the issue of Israel and the Palestinians on top of the daily agenda,” he said.

Asselborn stressed that there is no “viable alternative to the two-state solution” at the moment.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 278 people have been injured in the latest Israeli aggression, which came as occupied East Jerusalem braces for a planned annual Jewish nationalist march through the city later on Monday.

Israeli forces have been relentless in their attacks on Palestinians since Friday, when they injured more than 200 Palestinians at Al-Aqsa, which is the third-holiest site in the world for Muslims, and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers have swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.