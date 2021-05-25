Israel should immediately end its illegal occupation of Palestinian land Tahaffuz Foundation Pakistan.

In solidarity with Palestinian Muslims organized by Tahaffuz Foundation Pakistan, a protest was held in Rawalpindi against the atrocities committed by Israeli security forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians. Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians is an attack on all humanity. Israeli army’s atrocities on Palestinian Muslims have been going on for decades. Israel has occupied Palestinian land illegally and unjustly. The cries of innocent children are shaking the whole world and the conscience of Muslims. The United Nations, the European Union, human rights organizations, the OIC and other international organizations have remained silent spectators against these atrocities. The international media is also not raising its voice against the atrocities of Israel. There is a double standard of international organizations and media. Israel has endangered the peace of the whole world. The Palestinian issue may ultimately engulf the whole world. Criminal silence reinforces Israeli atrocities The Pakistani government, along with other Islamic countries, should play a concrete role in preventing Israeli atrocities and resolving the Palestinian issue. All Islamic countries should boycott Israeli products altogether. Professor Hassan Hamid Naqvi, Amjad Iqbal Malik and others also addressed the gathering

The protest was attended by religious scholars of all schools of thought, who gave vent to the popular sentiments of sympathy for the oppressed palestinians and of rage against me Israel. Members of political parties, representatives of traders and a large number of people also attended the protest.