Islamic Emirate PM urges public support for Islamic system in Eid message

KABUL, JUN 16: Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Islamic Emirate, said that the people must firmly support the Islamic system.

In his Eid message, he emphasized the importance of citizens’ cooperation in protecting and strengthening the system.

The Prime Minister also called on interim government officials to spare no effort in assisting the citizens of the country.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said about Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund’s Eid message: “Public cooperation in support of the system should increase. Whether in the security sector, the economic sector, or in the reconstruction of the country, there should be more coordination.”

A number of political analysts said public support for the current system is crucial, and they believe that the government should also accept the legitimate demands of the people.

“It is possible to gain the support of the people if the mujahideen of the Soviet and American jihad periods are brought into the government. Even those who were at home but are good and righteous people should be brought into the government,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a political analyst.

“If regimes treat people well, naturally the people will support them, and this is very beneficial for the strengthening of a system,” said Aziz Stanekzai, another political analyst.

Meanwhile, Hamid Karzai, former president, and Abdullah Abdullah, the former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in their separate Eid messages called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls above the sixth grade and added that the development and progress of Afghanistan lies in unity and cooperation.