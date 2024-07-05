Islamic Emirate dismisses SCO’s call for inclusive govt as internal matter

KABUL, JUL 5: The Islamic Emirate called the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s request regarding the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan an internal matter of the country.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, in statements to TOLOnews, called on this organization to discuss how to regulate relations with Afghanistan.

Mujahid told TOLOnews: “The issue of an inclusive government is an internal matter; Afghans will make decisions with consideration of their national interests in any case. Neighboring countries, as well as distant and nearby countries, should discuss issues related to their relations with Afghanistan.”

Yesterday, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized at the summit of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that they are working to encourage the caretaker government to establish a broad and inclusive political structure.

The Chinese President said in this regard: “Afghanistan is a necessity for regional security. We must work through coordination and cooperation with Afghanistan’s neighbors and other frameworks to increase humanitarian support for Afghanistan and encourage Afghanistan to establish a broad and inclusive political structure and pursue the path of peace and reconstruction.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the end of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, described the Islamic Emirate as Russia’s ally in the fight against terrorism.

Putin said that the “Taliban” are in power in Afghanistan and are therefore allies of Moscow in the fight against terrorism.

The Russian President said: “The Taliban are undoubtedly our allies in the fight against terrorism. Because any current government is interested in the stability of its power and the stability of the country it leads. I am sure that the Taliban are also interested in everything being peaceful in Afghanistan.”

The next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan on October 15 and 16, 2024.