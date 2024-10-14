Islamabad in focus as top leaders due for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will play host to a major diplomatic event as a high-level meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is set to begin in the nation’s capital Islamabad starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The summit will bring together top leaders from approximately eight countries, including two of the world’s leading nuclear powers, China and Russia, highlighting the geopolitical significance of the gathering.

In coordination between multiple agencies, including the Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps and provincial police, extensive security measures have been taken for the SCO summit.

Moreover, all of the business centres, wedding halls, gyms, and busy markets along with the main roads of the foreign dignitaries’ movements will be closed from October 12 to 16 in light of the security measures.

Additionally, heavy traffic has been banned in the twin cities as authorities have directed a shut down of the Metro bus service from October 14 to 16.

Notably, the city of Islamabad is adorned with vibrant decorations as it prepares to welcome distinguished guests, including China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang.

He is anticipated to arrive as a key ally of Pakistan in the region. Alongside him, Russian Federation’s Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin is also scheduled to attend, leading a large delegation to the summit.

Sources within the Foreign Ministry confirm that both the prime ministers will hold separate, high-stakes meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

These discussions are expected to cover a wide range of topics crucial to regional security and cooperation.

Moreover, elaborate luncheons and dinners are also planned in honour of the attending dignitaries, underscoring the importance of diplomatic relations between these nations.

Prime Minister Li Qiang’s visit to Islamabad will extend over four days, segmented into two distinct phases. While the initial phase centres on active participation in SCO summit activities, the latter part will focus on enhancing bilateral ties through the signing of various agreements with Pakistan.

This strategic partnership is anticipated to strengthen economic and infrastructural collaboration between the two countries.

Further adding to the high-profile nature of the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the attendance of several other prominent leaders.

These include Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref, Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Mongolia’s Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.

Complementing their presence, key figures such as SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, SCO Executive Committee Director Arslan Murzikhov, SCO Business Council Board Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh, and SCO Interbank Consortium Council Chairman Marat Elybayev are also expected to engage in discussions, that are aimed at fostering economic cooperation and addressing pressing regional issues.

As the summit begins, the spotlight will be on Islamabad, with global attention focused on the discussions and potential outcomes of this significant diplomatic convergence.