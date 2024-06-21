Islamabad hosts 3rd round of joint consultative mechanism on CPEC

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – The 3rd round of Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of Political Parties on CPEC and Pakistan-China Political Parties Forum was held in Islamabad today. The event was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 and Minister of IDCPC, Mr. Liu Jianchao and attended by the representatives of all major political parties of Pakistan.

Both sides reaffirmed the salience of CPEC for Pakistan and China, pledged to make joint efforts for its up-gradation and for further strengthening Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The speakers at the event included Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani followed by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Representatives from Political parties who spoke at the event included Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary from the PML(N) ; MNA and former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar from PPPP; Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman from JUI(F) ; Minister of Federal Education & Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM; Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi from National Party; MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi from BAP; Munaza Hassan from IPP; Senator Syed Ali Zafar from PTI; Engineer Ihsanullah from ANP; Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed from PML(N); Afrasiab Khan Khattak from NDM and Asif Luqman Qazi from JI.