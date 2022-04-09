Islamabad High Court’s doors opened on instructions of Chief Justice Athar Minallah
ISLAMABAD, APR 9: Islamabad High Court’s doors have opened on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, sources said. It is worth mentioning that on April 3, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion and on advise of the premier, President Arif Alvi dissolved the lower house of the parliament — as he had effectively lost the majority in the NA.
