Islamabad court indicts 7 men in couple’s torture, blackmailing case

ISLAMABAD, SEP 28 (DNA) – A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday indicted seven men in a couple’s torture and blackmailing case. However, all the seven accused, including the main accused, Usman Mirza, pleaded not guilty in the case.

The charge-sheet was read out before them on the occasion. Co-suspects Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Abdul Qayyum Butt, Rehan, Umar Bilal Marwat, Muhib Bangash, Farhan Shaheen were indicted.

The trial against all seven men formally began after the indictment. The court, on the occasion, also provided copies of the indictment to them. The court also summoned witnesses of the prosecution on the next date of the hearing due to be held on October 12.

These men were accused of subjecting a couple, a boy and her girlfriend, to inhuman torture in the precincts of Golra police station in Islamabad several months back before the incident was finally reported on July 7, 2021.

Later Usman Mirza, the main accused, was arrested and a case was also registered against him at Golra police station. According to the First Investigation Report (FIR), the police watched a video of a couple being tortured by some people on social media.

In the video, it could be seen that five to six men were holding a woman and man captive at gunpoint. The accused after making the woman naked in the video were threatening her. They kept beating up the couple.

This incident happened at E-11-2 apartments in Islamabad. In a related development, the Islamabad High Court has disposed of bail applications of the three accused. Justice Mohsin Kiani also ordered the lower court to complete the trial of the accused in two months. = DNA

