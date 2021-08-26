IRSA releases 248,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 248,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.58 feet, which was 158.58 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 149,200 and 142,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.60 feet, which was 150.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,400 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 133,600, 115,800 and 28,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,900 cusecs was released at Nowshera and 19,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.