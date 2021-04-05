Iran, Uzbekistan discuss matters of mutual interest
TASHKENT, APR 5 (DNA) – A delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif visited MFA of Uzbekistan.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state of relations between the two countries in political, trade, economic, investment and other spheres, as well as future plans.
The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
