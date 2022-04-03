IPS, PBI to raise awareness and capacity for Blockchain

Islamabad, APR 3 /DNA/ – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and Pakistan Blockchain Institute (PBI) with an aim to foster cooperation between the two organizations to promote ICT related policy and governance, as well as to spread awareness in the country over emerging technologies, especially Blockchain.

The MoU was signed by IPS’ GM Operations Naufil Shahrukh and Founder/CEO of PBI Ahmad Manzoor, whereas the signing ceremony, which was held at the former’s premises, was also attended by Khalid Rahman, chairman IPS, Muhammad Nasrullah, IPS’ advisor on ICT, and Rizwan Saleem, a blockchain expert, alongside the IPS’ research and management team members.