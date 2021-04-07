IPS-Karachi University ink MoU for joint research and publications endeavors

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad and Karachi University to foster joint efforts in the areas of research, dialogue and publications on policy related affairs. The agreement was signed on behalf of the two institutions by Vice Chancellor Karachi University Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Chairman IPS Khalid Rahman, Director ORIC (Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization), Karachi University Dr. Alia Rehman, IPS’ Vice Chairman Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain and IPS’ GMO Naufil Shahrukh in a ceremony held via video link. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Iraqi, Khalid Rahman, Syed Abrar Hussain shed light on the need and significance of collaborated efforts for promotion of policy studies. Prior to signing of the agreement, IPS’ focal person in Karachi University Assistant Professor Samina Qureshi shared views on longstanding relations between the two institutions and probable areas of cooperation for future. #