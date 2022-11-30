Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Main Menu

IoBM wins HEC Intervarsity Badminton Championship

| November 30, 2022

 DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 30: As many as 10 teams participated from across Karachi at the HEC Intervarsity Zone M Badminton (Boys) Championship 2022-23. The tournament was held at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on November 28-29, 2022. IoBM defeated NED in the finals by 3-1 to lift the trophy for the third consecutive year.

Present at the award distribution ceremony were IoBM’s Mr. Talib Karim, President; Ms. Sabina Mohsin, Executive Director; Mr. Mehboob Karim, and Mr. Nabhan Karim. Syed Ali Mehdi, former international player, and national badminton champion was also present. The tournament was organized by IoBM’s Mr. Riaz Akbar Contractor, Manager & HoD Sports & Student Affairs. DNA

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DC Islamabad assures to resolve issues of business community

Islamabad, NOV 30: /DNA/ – Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad said that the businessRead More

UNDP, Japan to work together for stabilization, economic recovery

DNA ISLAMABAD, NOV 30: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and the Government ofRead More

Comments are Closed