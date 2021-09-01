Inzamam’s son tests positive for coronavirus

Lahore : Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has isolated himself after his son tested positive for coronavirus.

In his statement, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that his son cricketer Ibtisam-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been quarantined.

All of the family members, except the boy, are healthy and taking precautionary measures, according to Inzamam-ul-Haq.