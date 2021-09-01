Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Main Menu

Inzamam’s son tests positive for coronavirus

| September 1, 2021

Lahore : Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has isolated himself after his son tested positive for coronavirus.

In his statement, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that his son cricketer Ibtisam-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been quarantined.

All of the family members, except the boy, are healthy and taking precautionary measures, according to Inzamam-ul-Haq.

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Tehran-Taliban relations have entered into a reconciliation mode: Farid Mirbagheri

Islamabad: SEPT 1 /DNA/ -The relationship between Tehran and the Taliban was still evolving andRead More

Players participated in Tokyo Olympics meet COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 1 /DNA/ -National sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics met General QamarRead More

Comments are Closed