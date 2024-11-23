Internet, broadband services to be blocked tonight

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23: Internet services will be suspended in several major cities starting from midnight tonight. According to sources, the services will be suspended in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Gujranwala.

Mobile phone services will remain operational for now, while internet and broadband services will be suspended, apparently as part of heightened security measures ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

Sources also indicated that a decision regarding the suspension of mobile phone services will be taken after evaluating the situation on the ground.

The Interior Ministry has ordered the PTA to suspend mobile and internet services from midnight tonight. PTA sources say they received a letter from the Interior Ministry in this regard yesterday.

The sources say they were currently reviewing the situation according to which they could suspend mobile and internet services tomorrow. Mobile phone and internet services are likely to be shut down from midnight tonight.

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a threat alert about possible terrorist attacks during the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad.

The NACTA alert highlights threats from the Fitna al-Khawarij, which is reportedly planning attacks during the PTI protest in Islamabad. It added that members of the terrorist group are planning attacks in major cities of Pakistan.

According to NACTA, several attackers associated with the group have already crossed the Pak-Afghan border and entered various cities on the nights of November 19 and 20. The group is believed to be targeting public gatherings and rallies.

“There is a credible threat of terrorism from Fitna al-Khawarij during the PTI’s possible protest in Islamabad,” the NACTA statement reads, urging law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

Furthermore, the Islamabad administration has undertaken massive security measures to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

Key areas, including the entire area of the sensitive Red Zone and D-Chowk, have been completely sealed, with additional reinforcements arriving from other provinces to assist the Islamabad police.

A total of 2,200 containers have been placed to block 24 critical entry and exit points across the city, including 10 major points already blocked. Fourteen additional routes are set to be closed by tonight, limiting movement in and out of the capital.

Over 19,000 officers and personnel from the Punjab Police have been stationed in Islamabad, supported by Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC). Additional police forces and equipment have also been dispatched from Sindh and Azad Kashmir to bolster the Islamabad police’s efforts.

Rangers personnel have been deployed at 26 No. Chungi and Tarnol, as well as Sangjani and Attock’s Kati Pahari. Rangers personnel are equipped with tear gas shells and anti-riot equipment.

The Islamabad police reinforced on Saturday that Section 144 is implemented in the federal capital, and urged citizens to abide by the law and avoid participating in any unlawful activities.

A police spokesperson stated that public order will be maintained as per the Islamabad High Court’s directives. “All necessary steps will be taken to ensure the effective implementation of Section 144,” the spokesperson added.

Emphasizing public safety, the spokesperson assured that all available resources will be utilized to protect the lives and property of citizens. “Citizens are requested not to become part of any illegal activity,” the spokesperson said.