International Institute of Central Asia inaugurates at Tashkent

TASHKENT: Tashkent hosted the opening ceremony of the International Institute for Central Asia, created on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, within the framework of the International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities”.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Uzbekistan’s FM Abdulaziz Kamilov, as well as ambassadors of Central Asian countries in Uzbekistan.

The honorary guests of the event were the Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, Executive Director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay.

Chairperson of the Senate Tanzila Narbayeva read out the welcoming message of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the participants of the event.

The President noted that the creation of the Institute is in demand by life itself, by the realities of regional development and a historical moment. This is another confirmation of Uzbekistan’s firm intentions to continue the foreign policy course towards deepening regional cooperation.

In a short period, thanks to the political will and joint efforts of the leaders of the Central Asian states, it was possible to radically change the atmosphere in the region, giving the relations a completely new dynamic, open and constructive character.

Undoubtedly, the activities of the International Institute for Central Asia, the development of its scientific ties with foreign analytical and academic institutions, primarily neighboring states, will contribute to the development of specific proposals and projects to strengthen regional partnership in the name of ensuring peace and prosperity of the countries and peoples.

The guests got acquainted with the new building of the Institute, the working conditions created for the employees and expressed confidence that IICA will serve as a platform for expert discussion of the prospects for regional cooperation, development of concrete and scientifically substantiated proposals for multilateral projects in trade, transport and communication, energy, water, environmental, humanitarian and security spheres.

Following the event, several meetings of IICA were held with the delegations of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies.