Interior Minister’s crackdown eliminates agent mafia at Lahore passport office

LAHORE, DEC 21 (DNA) – Due to the efforts of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, the agent mafia has been eliminated from the passport office in Garden Town, and the unbearable rush has ended and citizens have finally been relieved from the hassle of long waits.

Federal Interior Minister made a surprise visit to the passport office in Garden Town which remains open 24/7. During the visit, he met with citizens who had come to receive their passports and inquired about the passport application process. Citizens expressed satisfaction with the process, stating that the 24-hour operation of the passport office had significantly reduced the rush.

Mohsin Naqvi visited various counters, conversing with citizens and issuing orders to resolve issues on the spot. Some citizens complained about the agent mafia in the area, Interior Minister took immediate notice and directed FIA to launch a crackdown on agent mafia immediately. He stated that the convenience of citizens is of utmost importance, and efforts are being made to address complaints about delays in passport issuance.

He stated that the trust of citizens is a source of encouragement.=DNA

