Interior Minister, Ruet-e-Hilal Chairman discuss national unity

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 4 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad. During the meeting measures to establish peace and eliminate terrorism and sectarianism were discussed. In addition, matters related to Religious harmony, tolerance, and inter-sect unity were also discussed.

Interior Minister said that terrorists have no religion, adding that scholars have always guided the nation in the fight against terrorism and still there is dire need for it. He stated that in order to develop an effective narrative against the terrorism, a national campaign to consult scholars of all sects will be started soon. He underscored that the war against terrorism is the war for survival of Pakistan. He stressed that scholars need to again play their role in order to eliminate the menace of terrorism. He pointed out that the enemy wants to harm national unity by creating unrest but we will defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy through our unity.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that the “Paigham-e- Pakistan” is a great narrative that has declared terrorism, extremism, and sectarianism as haram. He added that everyone needs to play their role in promoting inter-sect and interfaith harmony and national unity in the current situation. He praised the efforts and services of Federal Interior Minister towards establishing peace in the country. He said that the entire nation stands united with the valiant armed forces and security agencies to eliminate scourge of terrorism and extremism.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad’s services for religious harmony, national unity and solidarity.