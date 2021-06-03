Indonesian envoy lauds

NIH role in tackling virus

ED NIH Maj General Dr. Aamer briefs the ambassador about Covid situation and steps taken by the govt to deal with the pandemic

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Adam M. Tugio visited the National Institute of Health (NIH) and received by Executive Director National Institute of Health, Islamabad, Major General Dr. Aamer Ikram.

The two officials exchanged views on the current pandemic situation in Pakistan and Indonesia. Ambassador Tugio was briefed on the measures, which were taken by NIH to control the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan and the forward-looking vision of NIH to fight against other infectious diseases in Pakistan.

During the visit, Ambassador Tugio lauded Pakistan’s efforts in fighting the pandemic by ensuring people to implement health protocols, which successfully brought down the number of cases. He specifically commended NIH for making tremendous contributions to improve health care system of Pakistan. Ambassador Tugio also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for providing COVID-19 vaccines for the diplomatic community in Pakistan and making excellent arrangements of their inoculation at the NIH. Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan, National IPC Focal Person from NIH also attended the meeting.