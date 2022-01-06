Thursday, January 6, 2022
Indonesian embassy, NCSW join hands for women rights

| January 6, 2022

ISLAMABAD , JAN 06 : Ambassador Adam Tugio held a meeting with the Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar.

Both sides praised women’s significant roles during the pandemic, such as in the healthcare sector and in generating national economy from home. The meeting discussed potential joint collaboration between Indonesia and Pakistan, the two largest Muslim majority and democratic countries, and other Islamic countries in advancing women’s rights from an Islamic perspective.

Through a series of dialogs with experts from Islamic countries, it is expected that the workshops will shed light on best practices from a number of Islamic countries in mainstreaming women as an equal agent of national development.

