Indonesian ambassador stresses deep people-to-people contacts

Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor, MNS University of Agriculture, Multan meets Ambassador Tugio

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting was held between Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor, MNS University of Agriculture, Multan, Adam M. Tugio, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan & Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies, Islamabad. The meeting was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Islamabad and Prof. Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, MNS University of Agriculture, Multan was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, areas of mutual collaborations were discussed. It was decided that MNS University of Agriculture, Multan will work in collaboration with various universities and academic institutions in Indonesia. Furthermore, various possibilities will also be explored for cooperation in the agriculture sector.

It was also agreed that CGSS will facilitate academic collaborations between the MNS Agriculture University of Multan and academic Institutions in Indonesia to promote joint research opportunities and exchange of relevant expertise.

Adam M. Tugio, was of the view that people to people contacts must be promoted to build better partnerships between Pakistan and Indonesia. He also appreciated CGSS for its instrumental role in promoting Pakistan’s true potential in the region.