Indonesian ambassador opens virtual trade expo 2021

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 – The Ambassador of the Republic Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Adam M. Tugio officially opened the Indonesia – Pakistan Virtual Trade Expo 2021 on 5th April 2021.

The expo participated by 10 exhibitors from Indonesia which are exporters of products in various sectors and more than 50 potential buyers from various companies in Pakistan.

The Expo is part of the efforts to boost people-to- people relations between Indonesia and Pakistan as well as strengthen the economic and trade ties currently being enjoyed between the two nations, despite of this current situation of Pandemic.