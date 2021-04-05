Indonesian ambassador opens virtual trade expo 2021
DNA
ISLAMABAD, APR 5 – The Ambassador of the Republic Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Adam M. Tugio officially opened the Indonesia – Pakistan Virtual Trade Expo 2021 on 5th April 2021.
The expo participated by 10 exhibitors from Indonesia which are exporters of products in various sectors and more than 50 potential buyers from various companies in Pakistan.
The Expo is part of the efforts to boost people-to- people relations between Indonesia and Pakistan as well as strengthen the economic and trade ties currently being enjoyed between the two nations, despite of this current situation of Pandemic.
Related News
Indonesian ambassador opens virtual trade expo 2021
DNA ISLAMABAD, APR 5 – The Ambassador of the Republic Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Adam M.Read More
Indonesian ambassador hails online internship program
Program jointly organized by CGSS and the Indonesian embassy; The theme of the first sessionRead More
Comments are Closed