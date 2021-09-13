Monday, September 13, 2021
Indonesia eases COVID-19 restrictions on Bali island: minister

| September 13, 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia has eased its COVID-19 restrictions on the popular tourist resort island of Bali, maritime and investment minister Luhut Panjaitan told a virtual conference on Monday.

The level of restrictions on the island and elsewhere in Indonesia will be evaluated on a weekly basis, he added.

