Indonesia eases COVID-19 restrictions on Bali island: minister
JAKARTA: Indonesia has eased its COVID-19 restrictions on the popular tourist resort island of Bali, maritime and investment minister Luhut Panjaitan told a virtual conference on Monday.
The level of restrictions on the island and elsewhere in Indonesia will be evaluated on a weekly basis, he added.
