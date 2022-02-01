Indian delegation to arrive in Pakistan next month for river water talks
ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (DNA): A seven-member delegation of the Indian Indus
Water Commission will arrive in Lahore next month to hold talks with
Pakistani officials over water disputes.
The delegation, headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar
Saxena, will discuss the Indus Waters Treaty (also known as the Sindh
Taas Agreement) among other issues during the two-day Pakistan trip.
The Pakistani delegation will be headed by Pakistan Commissioner for
Indus Waters Syed Meher Ali Shah.
The 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was
held in New Delhi on 23-24 March 2021.
The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to Indian water projects
including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, read
the statement.
Pakistan asked India to share data of water flows as per the provisions
of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side
emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues
in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.
Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct
tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in
Pakistan at an early date. DNA
====
Related News
Indian delegation to arrive in Pakistan next month for river water talks
ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (DNA): A seven-member delegation of the Indian IndusWater Commission will arrive inRead More
FM Qureshi receives Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Ambassador Sedat Onal, Turkish DeputyRead More
Comments are Closed