Indian delegation to arrive in Pakistan next month for river water talks

ISLAMABAD, Feb 01 (DNA): A seven-member delegation of the Indian Indus

Water Commission will arrive in Lahore next month to hold talks with

Pakistani officials over water disputes.

The delegation, headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar

Saxena, will discuss the Indus Waters Treaty (also known as the Sindh

Taas Agreement) among other issues during the two-day Pakistan trip.

The Pakistani delegation will be headed by Pakistan Commissioner for

Indus Waters Syed Meher Ali Shah.

The 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was

held in New Delhi on 23-24 March 2021.

The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to Indian water projects

including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, read

the statement.

Pakistan asked India to share data of water flows as per the provisions

of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side

emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues

in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct

tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in

Pakistan at an early date. DNA

====