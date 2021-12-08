Indian Army Chief, 12 others killed in air crash

News Desk

NEW DELHI: Thirteen out of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were killed when an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Wednesday.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced on Twitter. Indian news agency ANI had earlier tweeted about the crash, saying that 14 people in total were on board the chopper, including the Indian defence assistant, IAF pilots, and security commandos. The development was confirmed by IAF via a tweet.

“An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it added. However, the tweet was subsequently deleted by the IAF.