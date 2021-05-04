India violates ceasefire agreement after 2 months

An Indian diplomat was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a protest against the violation

ISLAMABAD: India has violated the ceasefire along the Working Boundary, the first time since the two countries agreed to restore the truce on February 25, the Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday. The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) violated the ceasefire at the Charwa Sector of the Working Boundary on Monday, foriegn office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Indian Charge d’Affaires was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a protest against the violation. “The Indian side was reminded of its obligation to respect the ceasefire understanding,” he added.

But unlike the past, the foreign office tried to downplay the incident as no formal statement was issued. Instead, the spokesperson responded to media queries.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have eased considerably along the LoC after the two countries decided to honour the 2003 ceasefire understanding in February.

Since then, the LoC and the border remain calm as there has not been a single incident of ceasefire violation until the latest one.

The truce violation at the Working Boundary caused no casualties. The de-escalation in tensions were attributed to backchannel talks between the senior intelligence officials of Pakistan and India.

The backchannel talks were confirmed by a high official in a recent interaction with journalists. But retired diplomats and generals warned against being too optimistic about these contacts as New Delhi has yet to give any positive signal.