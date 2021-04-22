India using Afghan soil for terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s president Dr. Arif Alvi says that considering the Parliaments vote on resolution government would decide about the French ambassador expulsion and relations with the Paris.

Although to set the foreign policy is prerogative of the government, but Parliament can move its recommendations regarding any foreign policy matter while it is responsibility of the government to look into the roadmap Parliament sets regarding matter of issue of the French envoy’s expulsion from Pakistan over the publication of blasphemous caricatures, said Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi.

He expressed these views here in an exclusive interview with special correspondent of Voice of America Ali Furqan. He said that the resolution has been tabled in the Parliament as it was the forum which represents the public being a democratic country.

To reply a question that either the government will remove French ambassador or not after approval of the Parliament, the Pakistan’s President responded “it is too earlier to comment over this as the matter is yet under debate in the parliament,” adding that some definite remarks could be passed afterwards.

President Alvi says the resolution to expel French envoy is move in the parliament to reflect the feelings of people on the caricatures issue and government will look into the matter if resolution passed by the house.

Dr Alvi, however, contended that the Prime Minster Imran Khan of the view that the decision to remove the French envoy would not in the favor of the country.

Pakistan’s President further said that its time when the peace is global requirement, adding that the violent protests in Pakistan by religious groups are the result of anti-Islam strategies in Europe, adding that the controversial policies of the Europe are making differences among different civilizations and religious sects.

Dr. Alvi says the islamophobia in europe is puting civilizations towards confrantation and recent violent protests in Pakistan are because of europe’s behavior on the sensitive issue which is near to every muslim.

Dr Alvi pointed that to insult others or others’ religion in the shadow of freedom of expression is totally ‘unjust’. “Even it’s a serious crime in some countries of Europe to speak or insult against Holocaust,” he recalled.

While explaining the core reason behind violent protests against the sanctity of the Prophet (PBUH), he said “Europe don’t have realization of sensitively of this matter as whenever any such disrespectful practice would be done there, the Muslim countries would react them must.”

To reply a question over imposed ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious-political party, Dr Alvi clarified that the decision may followed to put a due pressure on them so that dialogue could make successful.

While talking about the Kashmir issue, he reaffirmed that Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir issue. He says the cease fire agreement with India have nothing to do with the Pakistan Kashmir policy and it’s not fair to says that this agreement would undermined the Kashmir issue.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s President also applauded American President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan peace plan, saying that it will take peace in the region. He says Pakistan would continue to facilitate Afghan peace process which is in it’s favour and the region.

Talking about the post withdrawal role of the country he says Pakistan wants to help rebuild Afghanistan. Pakistan is in the best position to do so. We harbored 3.5 million refugees. Pakistan can play a big role in actual physical construction, in providing know-how, and in lifting the education and health sectors.

He added that Pakistan also hopes good moves in prospect of Pakistan-US toes under Biden administration.

He says he is inspire from Biden and during his Washington visit in 2011 he met Biden and exchange views about our region. He says Biden would invest in peace instead of wars.

Talking about 18th constitution amendment President Alvi says that the objection of Prime Minister Imran Khan on that amendment are valid and this matter is under discuss at the forum of Council of Common Interests, one of the highest forum to decide the states internal affairs.

Pointing out the non-seriousness of the opposition parties in the Parliament, Dr Alivi said as legislation is onus of the house while due to non-cooperation of the opposition parties the government was compelled to accomplish such tasks through Presidential orders.