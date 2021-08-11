India is on forefront in maligning Pakistan on social media: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said India is on the forefront in maligning Pakistan on social media.

He was addressing a joint news conference, along with National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf in Islamabad this evening.

The Minister said the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has analysed data retrieved from social media in two years establishing the fact of anti-Pakistan trends on social media run from India and Afghanistan.

He said Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement, its affiliates, and elements from Afghanistan contributed in leading massive social media trends against Pakistan.

The Minister said PTM ran 150 trends and 3.7 million tweets were made and majority of them emanated from India.

He said PTM also actively used Baloch separatists for this purpose.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said trends were also run from Israel and unfortunately some of Pakistan’s political parties also contributed in spread filthy propaganda against Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moeed Yusuf said our think tanks have provided facts that campaigns against Pakistan on social media are being run by India and Afghanistan. He said these social media trends are being run in a coordinated manner.

The NSA said we have decided to unveil all such conspiracies against the country. He said these trends are being run on the themes based on sub-nationalism, targeting China Pakistan Economic Corridor directly, putting Pakistan in black list of FATF and holding Pakistan responsible for chaos in Afghanistan.

Moeed Yusuf said these trends are generated and supported with the help of Artificial Intelligence which even don’t show the real time of its dissemination on social media.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said he himself has visited United States recently and there is no imposition of sanctions on Pakistan.

He said Pakistan desires a peaceful and political solution of Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, the NSA said Pakistan believes in peaceful neighbourhood and the only solution to Afghan conflict is talks.