Independence Day of Finland celebrated

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Finland Hannu Ripatti hosted a simple but impressive reception to mark the 105th Independence Day of Finland.

Ambassador of European Union Riina Kionka cut the cake along with the spouse and daughter of Ambassador Ripatti. Finland has re-opened its embassy in Pakistan.

The reception was attended by diplomats, media and members of the civil society. It was Ambassador Ripatti’s first reception after his arrival in Pakistan almost two months ago.

During his speech he desired to expand relations with Pakistan. DNA