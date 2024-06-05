IND vs IRE: Rohit Sharma stars as India outclass Ireland in New York

India defeated Ireland by eight wickets in second Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma starred with 52 off 37 with the help of seven boundaries.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant scored 36* off 26 balls as the Men in Blue chased down 97-run target in 12.2 overs

Earlier, India bowlers rattled Ireland for 96. Paul Stirling and his men failed to put up a show with the bat as Indian bowlers delivered exceptional performance collectively.

Gareth Delany was the best batter for Ireland, scoring crucial 26 runs.

Meanwhile, Josh Little (14), Lorcan Tucker (10), Curtis Campher (12) were the only Irish batters reaching in the double figures

Hardik Pandya starred with figures of 3/27 while Jasprit Bumrah took 2/6. Arshdeep Singh also contributed with 2/35. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj shared a wicket each.

Earlier, India won the toss and put Ireland into bat first. Rohit said that after featuring in a warm-up game at the same pitch, they know how the pitch will play.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Ben White.