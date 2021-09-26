Inclusion of KCCDZ in CPEC to put Karachi at par with developed port cities: PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in CPEC is game changer and it will put Karachi at par with developed port cities of the world.
In a tweet, he said it will clean-up our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20,000 low income housing units and create opportunities for investors.
