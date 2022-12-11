Imran was in govt, he could not prove corruption on Sharif family: Jahangir Khanzada

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK, 11 Dec: Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member of Provincial

Assembly Jahangir Khanzada has said on Sunday that Apology by Daily

Mail for running false news against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and

his family is proof that Sharif family is free from corruption. Imran

Khan has been accusing the Sharif family of corruption for three and a

half years, but despite being in the government, he could not prove

any corruption against the Sharif family.

He expressed these views in a conversation with media representatives

after condoling the death of the brother-in-law of former councilor

Ilyas Khan in Hazro. Former Chairman Nazakat Khan, Nazakat Hussain,

Malik Ansar, Haji Ehsan Khan, Muhammad Nasir Bhola and others were

present on this occasion.

Jahangir Khanzada has said that Imran Khan’s politics is over now, the

nation was only given lollipops, first it was claimed to create a new

Pakistan, his new Pakistan destroyed the old Pakistan as well, the

government coalition is suffering from the cloud of failed government

policies. However, the spread of Imran Khan’s mess is not being

cleaned, after creating new Pakistan, he also started Azadi March, in

which he failed completely.