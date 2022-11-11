Imran says PM Shehbaz went to London to meet ‘lying absconder’
Asad says Imran won’t let bulletproof shield come between him and people; Maryam Nawaz slams PTI for making citizens’ lives difficult.
« England match to be 50-50, Babar must not worry about criticism: Raja (Previous News)
Related News
Imran says PM Shehbaz went to London to meet ‘lying absconder’
Asad says Imran won’t let bulletproof shield come between him and people; Maryam Nawaz slamsRead More
England match to be 50-50, Babar must not worry about criticism: Raja
LAHORE, MELBOURNE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that T20 WorldRead More
Comments are Closed