Imran says no fight with Pakistan Army

Imran says

no fight with

Pak Army

Seeks CJP help in

registration of FIR

Khalid Mahmood

WAZIRABAD:— Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday addressed the long march participants via video link and invited the nation to come to Rawalpindi against the sitting thug rulers. He said he and his party respected Pakistan Army and he cannot even think to fight with his own army.

Former Prime Minister appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take action on the matter of the firing incident as the nation is looking up to him.

Imran Khan requested the CJP that he should have to see four things including 1) What happened to Azam Swati and Arshad Sharif, 2) How a post-mortem report of Arshad Sharif came to the TV anchor, 3) How the boy was used to Wazirabad firing incident, and 4) Who was the other shooter at the spot.

Imran Khan said though they have a government in Punjab but the police were being controlled from somewhere else so how to trust them? He said Pakistan is going to be a banana republic that has no justice there either and this is the reason that the people have lost faith in institutions.

The PTI chairman said the assassination attack on him was a ‘Cover up’ plan which was made two months ago in September and he also knew very well about the people behind this conspiracy.

Former premier Imran Khan said the conspirators had made a plan to kill him with some false allegations of religious blasphemy and the shooting killer was taught like a parrot about his statement after firing on him.

PTI Chairman said the opponents have oppressed him and his workers like terrorists and Pakistan Television (PTV) is playing the video to provoke the masses against him. He lauded Ibtisam for his courageous action against the shooter as well as he promised that his party, the PTI will be responsible for the care of assassinated Moazzam’s children.

Imran said the thieves have no relation with the religion and only care about concealing their theft. He said no action was taken over torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati, adding that whatever is happening in the country is bringing bad name to the country across the world.

The former PM while raising question on presence of pictures of slain journalist Arshad Sharif said that his mother is not being provided the postmortem report despite repeated demands. Slamming the PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that efforts underway to ensure the return of Nawaz, adding that he [Nawaz] is fond of playing with his own umpires.

Continuing to take a swipe at the government, Imran said that rules are delaying the elections as they are feared of his [Imran’s] increasing popularity. Saying that he merely wants the transparent elections, Imran added that the conduction of transparent elections is the only solution to all the problems, which the country is facing.

Earlier, expressing his thoughts, while meeting with a delegation of journalists in Zaman Park, Imran Khan on Thursday lambasted the incumbent government, said he is not desperate to speed up the tempo of his long march, but that the rulers in Islamabad are.

Imran said that the leaders opposed the EVMs because they knew that he [Imran] will defeat them. “If I had to approach the establishment for help, so why I talked about the EVMs. I don’t need the support of the establishment, but the PML-N and PPP do, added the former premier.

Slamming the PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that efforts underway to ensure the return of Nawaz, adding that he [Nawaz] is fond of playing in the presence of his own umpires.

Continuing to take a swipe at the government, Imran said that rules are delaying the elections as they are feared of his [Imran’s] increasing popularity. Saying that he merely wants the transparent elections, Imran added that the conduction of transparent elections is the only solution to all the problems, which the country is facing.